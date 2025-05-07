Raw Like Sushi: 2025-05-07

  1. Ugly Duckling – Journy to Anywhere
  2. J.Rocc – Mr Dewitt in Brazil
  3. Kenny Dope – Inside
  4. Suff Daddy – Vienna
  5. Dexter – Sounds Great Les
  6. Wax Museum – breaks
  7. Monsta Island Czars – Witchcraft
  8. Mr Len – Linda Tripp
  9. Daedelus – Greatly Exaggerated, Our Demise
  10. Yesterdays New Quartet – Mr Dibbs Devine Spirit
  11. Rich Medina – Mind Games
  12. Medeski Martin & Wood – Midnight Puppies
  13. Flynmg Lotus – R2D2
  14. Dudley Perkins – Momma
  15. The Alchemist – The Sickness
  16. Wu Tang Clan – Wu Tang Forever
  17. Handsom Boy Modlling School – The Truth feat Ropisin Murphey
  18. Common – Aquarius feat Bilal
  19. Schooly D – rap
  20. Eric B & Rakim – Follow the Leader
  21. Beatie Boys – High Plain Drifter
  22. Kool Keith – I Dont Believe You
  23. DJ Krush – Edge of Blue
