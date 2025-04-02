Raw Like Sushi: 2025-04-02

April 2, 2025

  1. Jacob Ohrberg – Choreosexual
  2. Commercial Breakup – My Garden (Sid LeRock remix
  3. VARR – Oslo Boys
  4. Darren Roach – Abstract Wallpaper
  5. Rick Wade – Deep Sweet Dreams
  6. Dorothys Dream – E Tu
  7. Silat Beski – Kin 182
  8. Giorgio Maulini – April 29th
  9. Sound Process – Chrome Black
  10. Salomo, Reece – Drop Free
  11. Trent Voyage & Eleanor Moroder Parasol – Feel My Tide
  12. Medusa – We Resist
  13. Hostom 004 – a1
  14. Priori – Leveler
  15. Nurture – Terminus (End mix)
  16. Trent Voyage & Eleanor Moroder Parasol – Aquamarine
  17. Abdul Raeva – Hydra (Tiempo mix)
  18. Euphoria – Mercurial
  19. Soul Capsule – Lore of Gracew
