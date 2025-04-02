Raw Like Sushi: 2025-04-02

- Jacob Ohrberg – Choreosexual
- Commercial Breakup – My Garden (Sid LeRock remix
- VARR – Oslo Boys
- Darren Roach – Abstract Wallpaper
- Rick Wade – Deep Sweet Dreams
- Dorothys Dream – E Tu
- Silat Beski – Kin 182
- Giorgio Maulini – April 29th
- Sound Process – Chrome Black
- Salomo, Reece – Drop Free
- Trent Voyage & Eleanor Moroder Parasol – Feel My Tide
- Medusa – We Resist
- Hostom 004 – a1
- Priori – Leveler
- Nurture – Terminus (End mix)
- Trent Voyage & Eleanor Moroder Parasol – Aquamarine
- Abdul Raeva – Hydra (Tiempo mix)
- Euphoria – Mercurial
- Soul Capsule – Lore of Gracew
Reader's opinions