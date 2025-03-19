Raw Like Sushi: 2025-03-19

- The Parachute Club – Innuendo
- Flora Purim – Flora Nova
- Rooart Jazz – Tin Tin Deo
- Kenneth Nash – P & L Line
- The O’Jays – Message In The Music
- Horacio – Gagacico
- Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
- Gratts – Submerge Me (Feat. Mr. Beale)
- Ed Temple – Pink Velvet
- Eluize – Thommy RA
- Hardsoul – Back Together (ft. Ron Carroll)
- Genuine Electric Latin Love Machine – Introducing The Neat Beat
- Bjork – Hyperballad (Discosync Mix)
- Jogas de Azar – Dessa Vez Vai
- Jogas de Azar – Nunca Errei
- Joe – Get Centred
- New Fast Automatic Daffodils – PSV (VPL Remix)
- Alex Attias – Finding Who We Are (Quarion Dub)
- Coldfeet – Disorient
- Nu Moon – Sakhmet
- Eduardo Niebla, Antonio Forcione – For Vic
Reader's opinions