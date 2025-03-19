Raw Like Sushi: 2025-03-19

Written by on March 19, 2025

  1. The Parachute Club – Innuendo
  2. Flora Purim – Flora Nova
  3. Rooart Jazz – Tin Tin Deo
  4. Kenneth Nash – P & L Line
  5. The O’Jays – Message In The Music
  6. Horacio – Gagacico
  7. Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
  8. Gratts – Submerge Me (Feat. Mr. Beale)
  9. Ed Temple – Pink Velvet
  10. Eluize – Thommy RA
  11. Hardsoul – Back Together (ft. Ron Carroll)
  12. Genuine Electric Latin Love Machine – Introducing The Neat Beat
  13. Bjork – Hyperballad (Discosync Mix)
  14. Jogas de Azar – Dessa Vez Vai
  15. Jogas de Azar – Nunca Errei
  16. Joe – Get Centred
  17. New Fast Automatic Daffodils – PSV (VPL Remix)
  18. Alex Attias – Finding Who We Are (Quarion Dub)
  19. Coldfeet – Disorient
  20. Nu Moon – Sakhmet
  21. Eduardo Niebla, Antonio Forcione – For Vic
