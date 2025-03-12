Raw Like Sushi: 2025-03-12

- Roy Ayres – Searching
- Gwen Mcrae – Funky Sensation
- Bootsy Collins – Id Rather Be with You
- Micheal Jackson – We Got a Good Thing Going remix
- Mystic Jungle – Words of Love
- Ahmed Ben Ali – Subhana
- Babe Ruth – Thge Mexican Mushi edit
- DB – Fame edit
- Supreme La Rock – Weedles Groove
- Collettetivo – Luna Groove
- K15 – Hall of Memories
- John Beltran – As the Sunsets
- Spanish – The Bottle
- Monteflori Cocktail – Gypsy Women
- Bayura Citizens – Ju Ru Music
- Max Sinal – Let Your Hair Down (feat Hutch the Great)
- Sensual – Sensual
- Janet Jackson – Pleasure Principle (spinna remix)
- Angie Stone – Wish I Didnt Miss You (remix)
- June Jazzin – Sunday Noyana
- Martin Buscaglia – Orgasmo
- Spenser Jones – How High
- Marcellus Pitman – Pick Yourself Back Up
- Another Taste – Turn Up
- Roy Ayres – Cant you Feel Me
- Niel oliver – The Dream
Reader's opinions