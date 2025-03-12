Raw Like Sushi: 2025-03-12

  1. Roy Ayres – Searching
  2. Gwen Mcrae – Funky Sensation
  3. Bootsy Collins – Id Rather Be with You
  4. Micheal Jackson – We Got a Good Thing Going remix
  5. Mystic Jungle – Words of Love
  6. Ahmed Ben Ali – Subhana
  7. Babe Ruth – Thge Mexican Mushi edit
  8. DB – Fame edit
  9. Supreme La Rock – Weedles Groove
  10. Collettetivo – Luna Groove
  11. K15 – Hall of Memories
  12. John Beltran – As the Sunsets
  13. Spanish – The Bottle
  14. Monteflori Cocktail – Gypsy Women
  15. Bayura Citizens – Ju Ru Music
  16. Max Sinal – Let Your Hair Down (feat Hutch the Great)
  17. Sensual – Sensual
  18. Janet Jackson – Pleasure Principle (spinna remix)
  19. Angie Stone – Wish I Didnt Miss You (remix)
  20. June Jazzin – Sunday Noyana
  21. Martin Buscaglia – Orgasmo
  22. Spenser Jones – How High
  23. Marcellus Pitman – Pick Yourself Back Up
  24. Another Taste – Turn Up
  25. Roy Ayres – Cant you Feel Me
  26. Niel oliver – The Dream
