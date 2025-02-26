Raw Like Sushi: 2025-02-26

  1. Aretha Frankln George Michael – I Knew You Were Waiting
  2. Soul II Soul – Keep On Moving
  3. Womack & Womack – Teardrops
  4. Stevie Wonder – Part Time Lover
  5. Donna Summer – Bad Girls
  6. The Real Thing – You to me are Everything
  7. Grace Jones – Pull Up to My Bumper
  8. Smokey Robinson – Second that Emotion
  9. The Supremes – You Keep Me Hangin On
  10. Junior Walker & the All Stars – Shotgun
  11. Arthur Conley – Sweety Soul Music
  12. Beggining of the End – Funky Nassu
  13. The Velvettes – Needle in a Haystack
  14. Whispers – And the Beat Goes On
  15. Diana Ross – My Old Piano
  16. Chaka Khan – Im Every Women
  17. The Emotions – Best of My Love
  18. Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes – The Love I Lost
  19. Thelma Houston – Dont Leave Me This Way
  20. The Spinners – Working My Way Back to You
  21. Dolly Parton – Working 9-5
  22. Chic – Le Freak
  23. Kid Creole – Stool Pigeon
  24. Lionel Richie – Dancing on the Ceiling
  25. Xpanssions – Move Your Body
  26. Guru Josh – Infinity
  27. Alison Limmerik – Where Love Lies
  28. S-Express – Theme from S-Express
  29. Farley Jackmaster Funk – Love Cant Turn Around
