Raw Like Sushi: 2025-02-26

- Aretha Frankln George Michael – I Knew You Were Waiting
- Soul II Soul – Keep On Moving
- Womack & Womack – Teardrops
- Stevie Wonder – Part Time Lover
- Donna Summer – Bad Girls
- The Real Thing – You to me are Everything
- Grace Jones – Pull Up to My Bumper
- Smokey Robinson – Second that Emotion
- The Supremes – You Keep Me Hangin On
- Junior Walker & the All Stars – Shotgun
- Arthur Conley – Sweety Soul Music
- Beggining of the End – Funky Nassu
- The Velvettes – Needle in a Haystack
- Whispers – And the Beat Goes On
- Diana Ross – My Old Piano
- Chaka Khan – Im Every Women
- The Emotions – Best of My Love
- Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes – The Love I Lost
- Thelma Houston – Dont Leave Me This Way
- The Spinners – Working My Way Back to You
- Dolly Parton – Working 9-5
- Chic – Le Freak
- Kid Creole – Stool Pigeon
- Lionel Richie – Dancing on the Ceiling
- Xpanssions – Move Your Body
- Guru Josh – Infinity
- Alison Limmerik – Where Love Lies
- S-Express – Theme from S-Express
- Farley Jackmaster Funk – Love Cant Turn Around
Reader's opinions