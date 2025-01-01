Raw Like Sushi: 2025-01-01

- The Cure – Lullaby
- Michigan & Smile – Diseases
- Coyote – Living in Heaven
- Talk Talk – Life is What You Make It
- Orchestra JB – Free Spirit
- Barry White – Ecstasy WHen You Lay Next to Me
- Ed Mahon – Erotic Neurotic
- Ambala – Release My Mind feat Olio, The Swan and the Lake
- Jamie Portius – Nervous
- DD Mirage – So Hot Jura Soundsystem remix
- Ed Mahon – Wrong Break
- Quiroga – French Kiss (Baia Club Ambient
- Rayko – Cafe Ole
- Dionne – Come Get My Lovin edit
- Playtime tunes – Shaker Song
- Auntie Flow – Green City
- Magic Source – Voodoo Ray
- Masters of the Universe – Space Talk
- Sha-lor – Im In Love
- BBE – Snappiness
- Vini Pritori – Louco Chama (Thomas Jackson remix
- Redrago – II Veliero
- Pablo Bolivar – Last Change Jay Shepheard
- test – test
Reader's opinions