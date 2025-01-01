Raw Like Sushi: 2025-01-01

January 1, 2025

  1. The Cure – Lullaby
  2. Michigan & Smile – Diseases
  3. Coyote – Living in Heaven
  4. Talk Talk – Life is What You Make It
  5. Orchestra JB – Free Spirit
  6. Barry White – Ecstasy WHen You Lay Next to Me
  7. Ed Mahon – Erotic Neurotic
  8. Ambala – Release My Mind feat Olio, The Swan and the Lake
  9. Jamie Portius – Nervous
  10. DD Mirage – So Hot Jura Soundsystem remix
  11. Ed Mahon – Wrong Break
  12. Quiroga – French Kiss (Baia Club Ambient
  13. Rayko – Cafe Ole
  14. Dionne – Come Get My Lovin edit
  15. Playtime tunes – Shaker Song
  16. Auntie Flow – Green City
  17. Magic Source – Voodoo Ray
  18. Masters of the Universe – Space Talk
  19. Sha-lor – Im In Love
  20. BBE – Snappiness
  21. Vini Pritori – Louco Chama (Thomas Jackson remix
  22. Redrago – II Veliero
  23. Pablo Bolivar – Last Change Jay Shepheard
  24. test – test
