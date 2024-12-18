Raw Like Sushi: 2024-12-18

  1. Soul Patrol – Love Variations part 1 (Charlie Dark recon
  2. Fuk – Lefty’s Bar (Brame and Halo)
  3. Paul Johnson – The Groove I have
  4. Wayward – Green Lanes
  5. Julien Jabre – That Day
  6. Chaos In the CBD – Club Miyako
  7. Super Disco Break – Brother J Disco Dub
  8. Sam Jacobs – Quava Sans Dire
  9. Ed Herbst – Eighty Two
  10. Derek Carr – VOices Reimagined
  11. Stimulator Jones – Strive to Survive
  12. Metro Soul – Play 4 Tomorrow
  13. Gene Farris – Brave Heart
  14. Rump Funk – Keep It Real
  15. Mood II Swing – Call Me
  16. Mr Jigga – Oh Baby
  17. Tilman – Loving (demolition dub)
  18. Robby Dohety & Foley – Let the Bass
  19. Pepe Bradock – Burning Hot
