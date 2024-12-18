Raw Like Sushi: 2024-12-18

- Soul Patrol – Love Variations part 1 (Charlie Dark recon
- Fuk – Lefty’s Bar (Brame and Halo)
- Paul Johnson – The Groove I have
- Wayward – Green Lanes
- Julien Jabre – That Day
- Chaos In the CBD – Club Miyako
- Super Disco Break – Brother J Disco Dub
- Sam Jacobs – Quava Sans Dire
- Ed Herbst – Eighty Two
- Derek Carr – VOices Reimagined
- Stimulator Jones – Strive to Survive
- Metro Soul – Play 4 Tomorrow
- Gene Farris – Brave Heart
- Rump Funk – Keep It Real
- Mood II Swing – Call Me
- Mr Jigga – Oh Baby
- Tilman – Loving (demolition dub)
- Robby Dohety & Foley – Let the Bass
- Pepe Bradock – Burning Hot
