Raw Like Sushi: 2024-12-11

- Third World – Love is Out to Get You
- West India Company – My Shooting Star
- Sade – Make Some Room
- New Fast Automatic Dafodills – Big (Baka)
- Loose Fit – Chug (Greg Wilson remix)
- Moby – Go
- Heaven is Shining – Edge of Seventeen
- Fernando – Search of Indigo (AM remix)
- Lonely C & Tom Trago – The Compass Joint (Spaventi D’Azzurro King Dub)
- Snap – Thge Power (remix)
- NY City Peach Boys – Something Special for You
- Totem Projects – Oh
- Larry Heard – And So I Dance (Julio Bashmore version)
- Looney Tunes – Just As Long as Ive Got You
- Don Carlos – Alone
- Maxine – Alien
- Bing Ji Ling – Wont Wait for Yesterday (Idjut Boys remix)
- Matt Bianco – Matts Mood
- Hanners – For Your Love
Reader's opinions