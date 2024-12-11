Raw Like Sushi: 2024-12-11

  1. Third World – Love is Out to Get You
  2. West India Company – My Shooting Star
  3. Sade – Make Some Room
  4. New Fast Automatic Dafodills – Big (Baka)
  5. Loose Fit – Chug (Greg Wilson remix)
  6. Moby – Go
  7. Heaven is Shining – Edge of Seventeen
  8. Fernando – Search of Indigo (AM remix)
  9. Lonely C & Tom Trago – The Compass Joint (Spaventi D’Azzurro King Dub)
  10. Snap – Thge Power (remix)
  11. NY City Peach Boys – Something Special for You
  12. Totem Projects – Oh
  13. Larry Heard – And So I Dance (Julio Bashmore version)
  14. Looney Tunes – Just As Long as Ive Got You
  15. Don Carlos – Alone
  16. Maxine – Alien
  17. Bing Ji Ling – Wont Wait for Yesterday (Idjut Boys remix)
  18. Matt Bianco – Matts Mood
  19. Hanners – For Your Love
