Raw Like Sushi: 2024-11-13

  1. Judy & Lynda – Baltimore
  2. Samuel Jonathan Johnson – My Music
  3. Brothers Johnson – Strawberry Letter 23
  4. Mildlife – The Gloves Dont Bite (re-edit)
  5. Simone – Mabsouta
  6. Ed Temple – On My Mind
  7. Payphone – Confessions of a Queen
  8. Diana Brown – Love In Return (Faze Action remix)
  9. Giovanni Damico – Tropica feat Martina
  10. Romain FX – Spacer Woman
  11. Priscilla Chan – African Dance
  12. Afrika System – Anikana-o
  13. Amajika – Got My Magic Working
  14. Asa Moto – When the Funk is On
  15. Ray Mang – Walking in thew Sunshine
  16. LTA – What Comes To Ya
  17. Weapon of Peace – If
