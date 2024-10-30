Raw Like Sushi: 2024-10-30

Written by on October 30, 2024

  1. Otis T Johnson – I Got It
  2. Billy Love – Bring me Up
  3. Crooked Man – B&E
  4. Patrick Cowley – Thief of Love
  5. Wolf Muller – Diskicht
  6. Skyrager – Zao Paulo Love
  7. Barbara Hernandez – All Nite Tonight
  8. Esa – A Muto
  9. Galliano – In the Breaks
  10. Adiche – Chuka-Ja (Get Ready)
  11. Mildlife – Magnificent Moon (Tornado Wallace remix)
  12. Vermelho Wonder – Se Voce JUra Soundsystem edit
  13. Giovanni Damico – Tropica feat Martina
  14. 2000Black – London Boogie 7
  15. Payphone – Confessions of a Queen
  16. Roisin Murphy – The House (Ruf Dug remix)
  17. Psychemagik – Everybodys Gotta Learn
