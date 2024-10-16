Raw Like Sushi: 2024-10-16

  1. Kraftwerk – Space Age
  2. Ashra Temple – New Age Music
  3. Armand Duchien – Countdown
  4. Escape from New York – Fire in my Heart
  5. Eno Byrne – Jezebelle Spirit
  6. Kano – Ikeya Seki
  7. The Driods – Shanti Dance
  8. Darryn Jones – Im Lost
  9. The Fantasy – I Like What I Like
  10. Darryn Jones – Gibberish
  11. The Beat Club – Security
  12. Mario Reves – What Ever Turn You On
  13. Loose Joints – All Over My Facve (male vocal)
  14. Eddy Grant – Time Warp
  15. Patrick Cowley – Surfside Sex
  16. Darryn Jones – Toxic Love
  17. Grandmaster Flash – The Message II
  18. heaven 17 – Song with No Name
  19. Cerrone – Sweet Smoke
  20. Ryuchi Sakamoto – Plastic Bamboo
  21. Gino Soccio – Visitors
Previous post

