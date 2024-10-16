Raw Like Sushi: 2024-10-16

- Kraftwerk – Space Age
- Ashra Temple – New Age Music
- Armand Duchien – Countdown
- Escape from New York – Fire in my Heart
- Eno Byrne – Jezebelle Spirit
- Kano – Ikeya Seki
- The Driods – Shanti Dance
- Darryn Jones – Im Lost
- The Fantasy – I Like What I Like
- Darryn Jones – Gibberish
- The Beat Club – Security
- Mario Reves – What Ever Turn You On
- Loose Joints – All Over My Facve (male vocal)
- Eddy Grant – Time Warp
- Patrick Cowley – Surfside Sex
- Darryn Jones – Toxic Love
- Grandmaster Flash – The Message II
- heaven 17 – Song with No Name
- Cerrone – Sweet Smoke
- Ryuchi Sakamoto – Plastic Bamboo
- Gino Soccio – Visitors
