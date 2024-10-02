Raw Like Sushi: 2024-10-02

Written by on October 2, 2024

  1. The NM Band – She Wants
  2. Idjut Boys – One For Kenny
  3. Malcom Mclaren – Call, a Wave
  4. Boohgaloo Zoo – Come to this
  5. Bianca Chandon & Co – Wine Cooler
  6. Akwaaba – Just Pillau
  7. Alex Kassian – E2E4
  8. Paul Hardcastle – Moonhopper
  9. Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes
  10. Steel Gray – Do You Want to Dance
  11. Undercover Lovers Vol​.​4 – Precious Little Diamond
  12. Aso Moto – Funk is On
  13. LCD SOundsystem – Pow Pow (Idjut Boys)
  14. 400 Blows – Movin
  15. Poly-C – Soy Pijo
  16. Lil Louis – I Called U Clausell edit
  17. Blaze – Blaze Theme
  18. Deee Litre – Build The Bridge (Jungle Groove)
  19. Galxtc – Life is a Mirror
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-10-02

Current track

Title

Artist