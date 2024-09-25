Raw Like Sushi: 2024-09-25

Written by on September 25, 2024

  1. Althea & Dionna – Uptown Top Rankin
  2. City Boy – 5705
  3. Marshall Hain – Dancing in the City
  4. Roxy Music – Love is the Drug
  5. Sparks – Number 1 Song in Heaven
  6. Smiley Culture – Police Officer
  7. Bob Marley – Waiting in Vain
  8. Maze – Joy & Pain
  9. Mtume – Juicy Fruit
  10. Jackson Sisters – I Believe in Miricles
  11. Loose Ends – Hanging on a String
  12. Lisa Lisa & the Cult Jam – Wonder if I take you home
  13. Alexander Williams & Cherelle – Saturday Love
  14. Joyce Sims – Come into My Life
  15. Yarborough & People – Dont Stop the Music
  16. Colonel Abrahms – Trapped
  17. Dhar Braxton – Jumpback
  18. Gwen Guthrie – Nothing Going on but the Rent
  19. Keith Sweat – I Want Her
  20. George Benson – Give me the Night
  21. Midnight Star – Midas Touch
  22. Cerrone – Supernature
  23. 52nd Street – Tell Me
  24. Soul II Soul – Keep on Moving
  25. Salt N Pepper – Push It
  26. Krush – House Arrest
  27. The Housemaster Boys – House Nation
  28. Technotronic – Pump up thew Jam
  29. Paul Fairburn – Shadow of Silence
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-09-25

Current track

Title

Artist