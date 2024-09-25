Raw Like Sushi: 2024-09-25

- Althea & Dionna – Uptown Top Rankin
- City Boy – 5705
- Marshall Hain – Dancing in the City
- Roxy Music – Love is the Drug
- Sparks – Number 1 Song in Heaven
- Smiley Culture – Police Officer
- Bob Marley – Waiting in Vain
- Maze – Joy & Pain
- Mtume – Juicy Fruit
- Jackson Sisters – I Believe in Miricles
- Loose Ends – Hanging on a String
- Lisa Lisa & the Cult Jam – Wonder if I take you home
- Alexander Williams & Cherelle – Saturday Love
- Joyce Sims – Come into My Life
- Yarborough & People – Dont Stop the Music
- Colonel Abrahms – Trapped
- Dhar Braxton – Jumpback
- Gwen Guthrie – Nothing Going on but the Rent
- Keith Sweat – I Want Her
- George Benson – Give me the Night
- Midnight Star – Midas Touch
- Cerrone – Supernature
- 52nd Street – Tell Me
- Soul II Soul – Keep on Moving
- Salt N Pepper – Push It
- Krush – House Arrest
- The Housemaster Boys – House Nation
- Technotronic – Pump up thew Jam
- Paul Fairburn – Shadow of Silence
