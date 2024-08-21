Raw Like Sushi: 2024-08-21

Written by on August 21, 2024

  1. Marvin Gaye – Heavy Love Affair
  2. Skull Snaps – My Hang Up Is You
  3. Jonny Hammond – Tell Me What to Do
  4. Brian Jackson – Jazz Is Dead
  5. Bobby Hughes – Nu Beginn
  6. MFSB – Mysteries of the World
  7. Jackie Mitto – Totally Together
  8. Rasa – When Will the Day Come
  9. Marcus Valle – Dia D
  10. Idris Muhammad – For your Love
  11. George Benson – Breezin
  12. Joyce – Aldeia
  13. Tamba 4 – Samba Blim
  14. Logg – Dancing into the Stars
  15. Curtis Mayfield – Summers Hot
  16. Q-tip Rafael Sadiq – Get Involved
  17. D’angelo – When we get by
  18. Bahamadia – Spontaneity
  19. Groove Therepy – Tell Me
  20. Whodini – Magics Wands
  21. Kashif – Just Gotta Have You
  22. Pat and Patts – Tobago
  23. Elbertina Clark – O Zion
  24. Feladey – Forest Music
  25. Sandra Sa – Voz
  26. Eryka Badu – Window Seat
