Raw Like Sushi: 2024-08-14

- Eric Sermon – Do Your Thing
- Biz Markie – Funk is Back
- the JBs – Its the JB Monoaurial
- Charles Wright and the Watts st band – What Can You bring me
- Jonny Guitar Watson – Damn Shame
- Pure Release – I’ll know Its Love for Sure
- Essense – Deep in my Eyes
- Rahaan – Dont You Worry
- Rahaan – I Need You
- Atmosphere – Interplay
- DJ Cam – Elevation feat Donnie
- Billy Love – Bring Me Up
- Chez Damier – Time Visions
- Dawn Again – Backyard Paradise
- Abucus – Spaceflight
- Reekee – Tell Me Something
- Chico Mann – His Favourite Thing
- Jaymz Nylon – A Side (DJ Spinna remix)
- DJ Swella – Something to Say
- Kyle Hall – Fuse N Me
- Roberta – Objects of Affection
- Mr Fingerzs – Stars
