Raw Like Sushi: 2024-08-14

  1. Eric Sermon – Do Your Thing
  2. Biz Markie – Funk is Back
  3. the JBs – Its the JB Monoaurial
  4. Charles Wright and the Watts st band – What Can You bring me
  5. Jonny Guitar Watson – Damn Shame
  6. Pure Release – I’ll know Its Love for Sure
  7. Essense – Deep in my Eyes
  8. Rahaan – Dont You Worry
  9. Rahaan – I Need You
  10. Atmosphere – Interplay
  11. DJ Cam – Elevation feat Donnie
  12. Billy Love – Bring Me Up
  13. Chez Damier – Time Visions
  14. Dawn Again – Backyard Paradise
  15. Abucus – Spaceflight
  16. Reekee – Tell Me Something
  17. Chico Mann – His Favourite Thing
  18. Jaymz Nylon – A Side (DJ Spinna remix)
  19. DJ Swella – Something to Say
  20. Kyle Hall – Fuse N Me
  21. Roberta – Objects of Affection
  22. Mr Fingerzs – Stars
