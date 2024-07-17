Raw Like Sushi: 2024-07-17

Written by on July 17, 2024

  1. Quintus Project – Night Flight (Cosmo rewmix)
  2. Prince – When the Lights Go Out
  3. The Emperor Machine – Island Boogie (Mudd remix)
  4. E.U. – Da Butt (dun mix)
  5. FRancis Lai – Young Freedom
  6. Lalo Schifrin – Quiet Village
  7. Electric Machine – Fancy Good
  8. DIana Brown – Love in Return (Faze Action remix)
  9. The Emperor Machine – La Cassette (dub)
  10. Kamtjama – Kosmik Jam
  11. CIA – Green Africa
  12. Kota Motomura – Paradise
  13. Primal Scream – Uptown (Weatherall remix)
  14. Undercover Lovers – Heroes
  15. Shunt Voltage – Generator
  16. Bjorke Kasper – Heaven (Prins remix)
  17. Mildlife – Memory Palace
  18. Robert Sandrini – Eyes without a Face
