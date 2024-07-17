Raw Like Sushi: 2024-07-17

- Quintus Project – Night Flight (Cosmo rewmix)
- Prince – When the Lights Go Out
- The Emperor Machine – Island Boogie (Mudd remix)
- E.U. – Da Butt (dun mix)
- FRancis Lai – Young Freedom
- Lalo Schifrin – Quiet Village
- Electric Machine – Fancy Good
- DIana Brown – Love in Return (Faze Action remix)
- The Emperor Machine – La Cassette (dub)
- Kamtjama – Kosmik Jam
- CIA – Green Africa
- Kota Motomura – Paradise
- Primal Scream – Uptown (Weatherall remix)
- Undercover Lovers – Heroes
- Shunt Voltage – Generator
- Bjorke Kasper – Heaven (Prins remix)
- Mildlife – Memory Palace
- Robert Sandrini – Eyes without a Face
