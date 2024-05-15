Raw Like Sushi: 2024-05-15

- Steve Cobby – Silent Windmills
- Kashif – The Mood
- Peter Hunnigale – Untamed Love
- Phenomenal Handclap Band – Do What You Like
- Tony Esposito – Sopra il Mare (Moz-Art mix)
- Hillside – For Daniel (Bosq remix)
- Prins Thomas – Layback Rollout
- Pigeon – Infinity (disco mix)
- ruf dug – Rachels Team
- World of Echoes – 1
- Synchbeat – Music
- Electric Dread – Butter Up
- Psychemagik – Heroes
- Syclops – Pink Sarah NYC is Back
- 2000 Black – Shrug
- Andras – Jingo
- Coati Mundi – Coco Loco
- David Byrne – Make Believe Mambo
- Alexander Robotnik – a Love Supreme
Reader's opinions