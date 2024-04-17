Raw Like Sushi: 2024-04-17

  1. HMC – Intro
  2. Fudge Fingaz – what works (Vakula remix)
  3. I:Cube – Falling
  4. Ben Sun – Salty Tears
  5. Larry Heard – You Rock Me
  6. Osunlade – Moxais Theme
  7. Vakula & Kuniyuku – Passage to the Moon
  8. Metro Area – Caught Up
  9. Schatrax – Champagne Dance (edit)
  10. Tornado Wallace – Whispering Twirl
  11. Moodyman – Sunday Morning
  12. MCDE – Raw Cuts
  13. Move D – Your Personal Healer
  14. Christopher Rau – LIke Yesterday
  15. Soundstream – Dance With Me
  16. Carter Brothers – Full Disco Jacket
  17. Pepe Bradock – Deep Burnt
  18. Leafar Legov – Your Vibe
  19. Acasual – Spring Theory (Move D remix)
  20. The Other Peoples Place – Eye Contact
  21. Patrive Scott – Atmosphere Emotions
  22. Iron Curtis – Daniel
