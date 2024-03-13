Raw Like Sushi: 2024-03-13

- Undisputed Truth – Space Machine
- Joel Fajerman – Asteroide
- Saada Bonaire – You Could Be More As You Are
- Maxwell – No One
- Ray Lema – Dansometer
- Denroy Morgan – Happy Feelings
- Idaiter Edwards – Loving Sweet Devotion (dub)
- Skyy – Disco Dancer
- The Staple Singers – Slippery People
- Annette – Dream 17
- On – Southern Freeze
- Kevin Griffiths – Satori
- Waffles – 07
- Hiroshi Matsui – Little Bit of Love
- Das Rebels – House Nation Under a Groove
- Idjut Boys – Full Length
- NarChiveol – Apocalypse Now Ho
- Eddy Grant – Nobodys Got Time
- AWB – Get It Up for Love
