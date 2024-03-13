Raw Like Sushi: 2024-03-13

  1. Undisputed Truth – Space Machine
  2. Joel Fajerman – Asteroide
  3. Saada Bonaire – You Could Be More As You Are
  4. Maxwell – No One
  5. Ray Lema – Dansometer
  6. Denroy Morgan – Happy Feelings
  7. Idaiter Edwards – Loving Sweet Devotion (dub)
  8. Skyy – Disco Dancer
  9. The Staple Singers – Slippery People
  10. Annette – Dream 17
  11. On – Southern Freeze
  12. Kevin Griffiths – Satori
  13. Waffles – 07
  14. Hiroshi Matsui – Little Bit of Love
  15. Das Rebels – House Nation Under a Groove
  16. Idjut Boys – Full Length
  17. NarChiveol – Apocalypse Now Ho
  18. Eddy Grant – Nobodys Got Time
  19. AWB – Get It Up for Love
