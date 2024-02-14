Raw Like Sushi: 2024-02-14

Written by on February 14, 2024

  1. The Art of Noise – Moments in Love
  2. The Gap Band – Outstanding
  3. Shiva – Never Give You Up
  4. Leroy Hutson – Love the Feelin
  5. Travis Briggs – Fly Like anb Eagle
  6. Azymuth – Marcana
  7. Cymande – Anthracite
  8. ACR – Constant Curve (Emperor Machine remix)
  9. Rockers Revenge – Walking on Sunshine
  10. The Tribe of Good – Heros
  11. Antenna – Clockwork (Baldelli remix)
  12. Solomun – Kackvogel
  13. Spook – Feel Up
  14. Southern Freeze – On
  15. Don Carlos – Alone
  16. Idjut Boys – Without a Care
  17. Electra – Jibaro
  18. Mildlife – Return to Centaurus (prins thomas remix)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Live from Studio 3: 2024-02-14

Current track

Title

Artist