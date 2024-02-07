Raw Like Sushi: 2024-02-07

- Anne Peebles – Run Run Run
- Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Pimp
- Ghetto Priest – Hercules (north street vocal)
- Gil Scott Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
- Lou Johnson – Beat
- Tribe Called Quest – Bonita Applebom
- Traffic – California
- Suff Daddy – Kill Bill
- Jean Knight – Mr Big Stuff
- Plastic Betrand – Stop U Oncore
- Hau – The Could Life feat Che Fu
- Ace Frehley – New York Groove
- Pharcyde – Runnin
- Stevie Wonder – Superstition edit
- Los Invasores – El Raton (rework)
- Eric B & Rakim – Paid in Full
- The Specials – Message to Rudy
- Blackbyrds – Do It Fluid
- Darwin Deez – Radar Detector
- Skull Snaps – New Day
- ATCQ – Can I Kick It
- Mary Jane Girls – All Night
- Mista Savona – Candela
- Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five – The Message
- The Latin Brothers – El Carretero
- PM Dawn – Set a Drift on Memory Bliss
- The Bamboos – Hard Up
- Stone Roses – Waterfall
- MGMT – Electric Feel
- TSTD Edits – Brilhante, e
- Strokes – Under Cover of Darkness
- Chaka Khan – Sugar
- Mick Jackson – Blame it on the Boogie
- Bamboos feat Alice Russel – Bring it Home
- Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Love Like This
- Fox – Single Bed
- Strafe – Set it Off
- Double A – Second Nature
- Gnarls Barkly – Crazy
- Abel L:ima – Corre Riba, Corre Baixo
- The Mohawks – Champ
- Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
- Soul Soul – Burning Spear
- Cameo – Word Up
