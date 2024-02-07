Raw Like Sushi: 2024-02-07

February 7, 2024

  1. Anne Peebles – Run Run Run
  2. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Pimp
  3. Ghetto Priest – Hercules (north street vocal)
  4. Gil Scott Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
  5. Lou Johnson – Beat
  6. Tribe Called Quest – Bonita Applebom
  7. Traffic – California
  8. Suff Daddy – Kill Bill
  9. Jean Knight – Mr Big Stuff
  10. Plastic Betrand – Stop U Oncore
  11. Hau – The Could Life feat Che Fu
  12. Ace Frehley – New York Groove
  13. Pharcyde – Runnin
  14. Stevie Wonder – Superstition edit
  15. Los Invasores – El Raton (rework)
  16. Eric B & Rakim – Paid in Full
  17. The Specials – Message to Rudy
  18. Blackbyrds – Do It Fluid
  19. Darwin Deez – Radar Detector
  20. Skull Snaps – New Day
  21. ATCQ – Can I Kick It
  22. Mary Jane Girls – All Night
  23. Mista Savona – Candela
  24. Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five – The Message
  25. The Latin Brothers – El Carretero
  26. PM Dawn – Set a Drift on Memory Bliss
  27. The Bamboos – Hard Up
  28. Stone Roses – Waterfall
  29. MGMT – Electric Feel
  30. TSTD Edits – Brilhante, e
  31. Strokes – Under Cover of Darkness
  32. Chaka Khan – Sugar
  33. Mick Jackson – Blame it on the Boogie
  34. Bamboos feat Alice Russel – Bring it Home
  35. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Love Like This
  36. Fox – Single Bed
  37. Strafe – Set it Off
  38. Double A – Second Nature
  39. Gnarls Barkly – Crazy
  40. Abel L:ima – Corre Riba, Corre Baixo
  41. The Mohawks – Champ
  42. Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
  43. Soul Soul – Burning Spear
  44. Cameo – Word Up
