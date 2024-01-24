Raw Like Sushi: 2024-01-24

Written by on January 24, 2024

  1. Chris & Cosey – Exotic Erotic
  2. Ian Dury – Trust is a Must
  3. Kevin Harrison – Ink Man
  4. The Modern Art – Hello Goodbye
  5. Wrong Meeting – track 2
  6. Two Lone Swordsmen – Formica Fuego
  7. The Art of Flying Kites – Auspicious
  8. Ojello – Living with Passion
  9. Disco Nihilist – A New Career in Town
  10. Magus International – Kosmetisk
  11. Question Question – Black Rainbow (Lets Be Modern remix)
  12. Wink – 516 Acid Chicken Ascii mix
  13. Christof Glowalla – Friction Science
  14. Ministry – I Wanted to Tell Her
  15. Flash and the Pan – Midnight Man
  16. Severed Heads – Hot with Fleas
  17. Colder – Crazy Love
  18. The Parallax Coprporation – Iro.
  19. Creepy Autograph – Night Stalker
