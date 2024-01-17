Raw Like Sushi: 2024-01-17

Written by on January 17, 2024

  1. Joan Bibiloni – Sa Fosca
  2. The Phenomenal Handclap Ban – Testimony Cosmodelica Dub Factor
  3. Coyote – San Raphael (Rune Linbaek remix)
  4. Cosmo – interview
  5. Midlake – Roscoe beyond the wizards sleeve
  6. Cosmo – interview
  7. Mavis feat Candi Staton – Revolution (Darkstarr remix)
  8. Cosmo – interview
  9. Nu Yorcan Soul – The Nervous Track
  10. Horace Andy & Ashley Beedle – When the Rain Falls (Cosmodelica remix)
  11. Dolle Jolle – Balearic Incarnation (Terje remix)
  12. Gratts feat Cata Mansikka – Rhythm of Love (instrumental)
  13. Shirley Lites – Heat You Up (instrumental)
  14. Fingers Inc – Mystery of Love
  15. Risque – Starlight
  16. The Stylistics – Children of the Night
