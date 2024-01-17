Raw Like Sushi: 2024-01-17

- Joan Bibiloni – Sa Fosca
- The Phenomenal Handclap Ban – Testimony Cosmodelica Dub Factor
- Coyote – San Raphael (Rune Linbaek remix)
- Cosmo – interview
- Midlake – Roscoe beyond the wizards sleeve
- Cosmo – interview
- Mavis feat Candi Staton – Revolution (Darkstarr remix)
- Cosmo – interview
- Nu Yorcan Soul – The Nervous Track
- Horace Andy & Ashley Beedle – When the Rain Falls (Cosmodelica remix)
- Dolle Jolle – Balearic Incarnation (Terje remix)
- Gratts feat Cata Mansikka – Rhythm of Love (instrumental)
- Shirley Lites – Heat You Up (instrumental)
- Fingers Inc – Mystery of Love
- Risque – Starlight
- The Stylistics – Children of the Night
Reader's opinions