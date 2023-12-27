Raw Like Sushi: 2023-12-27

Written by on December 27, 2023

  1. Mud Honey – Treasure Every Sunset
  2. 80s Ladies – Turned On to You
  3. Leroy Hutson – Love the Feelin
  4. Mikal Asher feat Gary Davis – Knoe 1 Afro Boogie mix
  5. Jerry & the Melange – New Room
  6. Yusef Lateef – ROBOT mAN
  7. Frankie B – Dub Pressure
  8. Psychemagik – I feel Love
  9. Harri Pierson – Techno Native
  10. On – Southern Freeze
  11. Will to Power – Say Its Gonna Rain (Acid Dub)
  12. Jonny Rock – A1
  13. Roisin Murphy – You Knew (payphone remix)
  14. Mr Scruff & Jamie 3:26 – Scrubb It
  15. Sade – Surrender Your Love (Kenny Larkin remix)
  16. Django Django feat Yuuko Sings – Dont touch that dial
  17. UR – Jupiter Jazz
  18. St Germain – Thank U Mum
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Live from Studio 3: 2023-12-27

Current track

Title

Artist