Raw Like Sushi: 2023-12-13

- Kraftwerk – Vitamin
- Patrick Cowley feat Jeany Tracey – Low Down Dirty rythym
- Soul II Soul – African Dance
- Stinger J – Pretty Face (instrumental)
- Peggy Gou – I Go (Maurice Fulton remix)
- Jonny Rock – The Rhumbling Rose
- Roisin Murphy – You Knew (Payphone remix)
- Mr Scruff & Jamie 326 – Scrubb it
- Francois K – Dancer Dub
- Herbert – Going Round
- Rong – Orange
- Django Django feat Yuuko Sings – Dont Touch That Dial
- Nar’Chiveol – Apocalypse Now Ho
- Francis Bebey – Bissao remix
- Green Baize – Toxicology Room
Reader's opinions