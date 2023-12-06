Raw Like Sushi: 2023-12-06

Written by on December 6, 2023

  1. Womack & Womack – MPB
  2. Malcom Mclaren – Call a Wave (DFC Dance mix)
  3. Mudd – Katanaboy
  4. Kamtjaka – Kosmik Kaviar
  5. Pepe Goes to Cuba – Reflections of Sunshine
  6. Wally Badarou – Hi-life
  7. Trinita – High Feelings
  8. Mavis feat Candi Staton – Revolution
  9. Ago – You make me do it
  10. Insiration – Do It
  11. Kwanza Posse – African Vibrations (Massive Attache remix)
  12. Phil Asher – By Daylight
  13. Wild Magnolias – Battlefield (joe clausell)
  14. Sade – Kenny Larkin remix
  15. St Germain – Thak U
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
