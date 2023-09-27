Raw Like Sushi: 2023-09-27

September 27, 2023

  1. Joanna Law – Love is not Enough (remix)
  2. Flegon – Suspect to Find (Gilb’r rub a dub)
  3. Swayzak – Illegal (spring reverb dub)
  4. Telephones – Telephones
  5. Lipelis – Rumours (ft Emotional Responce)
  6. Spank Rock – Rick Rubin
  7. Paul Holden – Contains Multitudes
  8. The Golden Filter – Edn of Times
  9. Der Dritte Raum – Swing Bop (Acid PaulisKosmix remix)
  10. Gina X – No GDM (Psychnaugts remix)
  11. Daniel Avery – Drone Logic
  12. Chris & Cosey – Driving Blind Vapourspace Moist sexy mix)
  13. Full Circle – Out Here
  14. Mugwump – Boutade (redux techno dub)
  15. Moon Runner & Daniel Malaso – Cultural Track One
  16. Ibibio Sound Machine – All that you Want (Joe Goddard remix)
  17. Corporation of One – So Where we at
  18. Laurie Anderson – Superman (Booker Shade remix)
  19. DJ City – City of Sex
  20. Rra – Sufidub (Finesse Italo mix)
  21. David Lynch – Ghost of Love
  22. Cornelius – Drop
  23. People Get Real – Musika (DC Salas remix)
  24. Secret Squirel – 01
  25. Kylie Monougue – Slow (Chemical brothers remix)
  26. Roisin Murphy – You Knew (payphone remix)
