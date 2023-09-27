Raw Like Sushi: 2023-09-27

- Joanna Law – Love is not Enough (remix)
- Flegon – Suspect to Find (Gilb’r rub a dub)
- Swayzak – Illegal (spring reverb dub)
- Telephones – Telephones
- Lipelis – Rumours (ft Emotional Responce)
- Spank Rock – Rick Rubin
- Paul Holden – Contains Multitudes
- The Golden Filter – Edn of Times
- Der Dritte Raum – Swing Bop (Acid PaulisKosmix remix)
- Gina X – No GDM (Psychnaugts remix)
- Daniel Avery – Drone Logic
- Chris & Cosey – Driving Blind Vapourspace Moist sexy mix)
- Full Circle – Out Here
- Mugwump – Boutade (redux techno dub)
- Moon Runner & Daniel Malaso – Cultural Track One
- Ibibio Sound Machine – All that you Want (Joe Goddard remix)
- Corporation of One – So Where we at
- Laurie Anderson – Superman (Booker Shade remix)
- DJ City – City of Sex
- Rra – Sufidub (Finesse Italo mix)
- David Lynch – Ghost of Love
- Cornelius – Drop
- People Get Real – Musika (DC Salas remix)
- Secret Squirel – 01
- Kylie Monougue – Slow (Chemical brothers remix)
- Roisin Murphy – You Knew (payphone remix)
Reader's opinions