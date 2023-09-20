Raw Like Sushi: 2023-09-20

Written by on September 20, 2023

  1. Honey Dripers – Impeach the President
  2. Paul Nero – Detroit
  3. Arlean Brown – Impeach Me Baby
  4. Gwen McCrae – 90 Percent of Me
  5. BW Soul – Marvin Groove
  6. Smokey Robinson – Virgin Man
  7. Rufus & Chaka Khan – Step On By
  8. Sugar Billy – Super Duper Love
  9. Bill Withers – Moanin and Groanin
  10. Freedy North – Love to Hate
  11. Joe Tex – Give the Baby Anything that it Wants
  12. Bobby Byrd – If you Gotta love (hold on to it)
  13. Southside Movement – Ive Been Watching You
  14. Eddy Senay – Aint No Sunshine
  15. Professor and the efficiency Experts – Gotta Stand for Something
  16. Poets – Fun Buggy
  17. Minnie Ripperton – Reason
  18. Paul Humphrey & His Cool Aid Chemists – Detroit
  19. Ella Fitzgerald – Sunshine of your Love
  20. Ruby Andrews – You Made a Believer OUT OF mE
  21. Stretch – Why did You Do It
  22. Carly Simon – Why
  23. Ace – How Long
  24. Steely Dan – Peg
  25. Jonny Taylor – Ever Ready
  26. Rose Royce – Put Your Money Where Your mouth is
  27. Beastie Boys – Shake Your Rump
  28. Digital Underground – Dowhatyalike
  29. LL Cool J – Rock the Bells
  30. Eric B & Rakim – Paid in Full
  31. Biz Markie – Just a Friend
  32. Soul Supects – Welcome to Bass
  33. Bo, Eddie & Cheatham – A Lover and a Friend
  34. Albert King – Cold Feet
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Offbeat: 2023-09-20

Current track

Title

Artist