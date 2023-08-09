Raw Like Sushi: 2023-08-09

- Omar S – Oasis 15
- FM – Silicon Chip
- the Unknown – Velocity
- Scott Grooves – The Untitled 1
- Mr Fingers – Washing Machine
- Chez Damier – Untitled
- Derrick Carter – My Tiger is Satisfied
- Victor Romaro – Find your Love
- Cool McCool – ACID LP
- Secret Identity – Body to Body
- Venus – All I do
- Mitchball & Larry Williams – Jack the House
- Mickey oliver – In-Ten-Si-T
- Gerkin Jerks – Strange Creatures
- Jay Daniel – I have No Name
- Tyree – Hard Core Hip House
- Headman feat – Its Rough (Chicken Lips remix
- Chez & Trent – Untitled
- Farley Jackmaster Funk – Always (jack mix)
- John Rock – I Want to be Real (remix)
- Fast Eddie – Hip House
- Ben Mays – Butterfly Dance
- Tyree – I Am
Reader's opinions