Raw Like Sushi: 2023-07-19

- Andres – New For U (live)
- Eddie Russ – Zaius
- Koop – Bright Nights
- Alexander Flood – Berlin
- Georgia Anne Muldrow & Madlib – Madlib
- La Funk Mob – Ravers Suck Our Sound
- Clarice Labbe – No Other Love but Youy (Nick the Record re-edit)
- DJAzz2 – Wonder Why
- Floating Points – Vacum Boogie
- Toy Toye – Bomba Rejam
- Warriors – Destination
- Brian Bennett – Solstice
- Dionne Warwick – Move Me No Mountain
- Black Science Orchestra – City of Brotherly Love
- Linda Clifford – Runaway Love
- Quantic and Alice Russell – Search the Heavens
- Nicola Conte – Arabeaque
- J Boogie Dubtronic Science – Try Me
- Traika Blue – Dream Flower
- Steve Monate – Tonbight
Reader's opinions