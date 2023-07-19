Raw Like Sushi: 2023-07-19

July 19, 2023

  1. Andres – New For U (live)
  2. Eddie Russ – Zaius
  3. Koop – Bright Nights
  4. Alexander Flood – Berlin
  5. Georgia Anne Muldrow & Madlib – Madlib
  6. La Funk Mob – Ravers Suck Our Sound
  7. Clarice Labbe – No Other Love but Youy (Nick the Record re-edit)
  8. DJAzz2 – Wonder Why
  9. Floating Points – Vacum Boogie
  10. Toy Toye – Bomba Rejam
  11. Warriors – Destination
  12. Brian Bennett – Solstice
  13. Dionne Warwick – Move Me No Mountain
  14. Black Science Orchestra – City of Brotherly Love
  15. Linda Clifford – Runaway Love
  16. Quantic and Alice Russell – Search the Heavens
  17. Nicola Conte – Arabeaque
  18. J Boogie Dubtronic Science – Try Me
  19. Traika Blue – Dream Flower
  20. Steve Monate – Tonbight
