Raw Like Sushi: 2023-06-14

  1. Third World – Love is Out to Get You
  2. Ambient Warrior – Desert Horse Dub
  3. D’nell – That Thing
  4. Digable Planets – Where Im From
  5. Moodyman – Slow Down
  6. Donald Byrd – Think Twice
  7. Only Child feat Amp Fiddler – Find a Way
  8. Mad Honey – Time Is On Our Side
  9. Grace Jones – Nipple to the Bottle (mr k edit)
  10. Andi Otto – Bangalor Wispers
  11. Shock – San Juan
  12. Lhas – Call that Jazz
  13. Sun Palace – Rude Movements (Moodyman remix)
  14. Stella – Pourqoui
  15. Michael White – I Was Made to Love Him
  16. Inspiration – Do It
  17. Pete Shelley – Witness the Change
  18. Eros 1 – a1
