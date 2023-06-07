Raw Like Sushi: 2023-06-07

- Billy Cobham – 2
- Donny Hathaway – Someday We’ll All be Free
- Dezron Douglas – Creator Has a Master Plan
- Ronnie Laws – Friends and Strangers
- Larry Williams – Journeys End
- Marvin Gaye – Trouble Man
- 24 Carrot Gold – The Best of Good Love
- Al Jarreau – Rainbow in Your Eyes
- Steve Wonder – Blackman
- Ester Phiilips – Home is where Hatred is
- Donald Byrd – Flight Time
- Womack and Womack – Baby Im Scared of You
- Crusaders – Street Life
- Sylvester – I Need Somebody to Love
- Larry Heard – Missing You
- Omar S – Be Youself
- Lord & Dego – Bees Side Inside
- Izy – They Dont Care (remix)
Reader's opinions