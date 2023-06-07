Raw Like Sushi: 2023-06-07

Written by on June 7, 2023

  1. Billy Cobham – 2
  2. Donny Hathaway – Someday We’ll All be Free
  3. Dezron Douglas – Creator Has a Master Plan
  4. Ronnie Laws – Friends and Strangers
  5. Larry Williams – Journeys End
  6. Marvin Gaye – Trouble Man
  7. 24 Carrot Gold – The Best of Good Love
  8. Al Jarreau – Rainbow in Your Eyes
  9. Steve Wonder – Blackman
  10. Ester Phiilips – Home is where Hatred is
  11. Donald Byrd – Flight Time
  12. Womack and Womack – Baby Im Scared of You
  13. Crusaders – Street Life
  14. Sylvester – I Need Somebody to Love
  15. Larry Heard – Missing You
  16. Omar S – Be Youself
  17. Lord & Dego – Bees Side Inside
  18. Izy – They Dont Care (remix)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Offbeat: 2023-06-07

Current track

Title

Artist