Raw Like Sushi: 2023-05-31

  1. Mehdi El-Aquil – Practice Elation
  2. The Bob Bath Band – Traces of Illusion
  3. P’Cock – Telephone Song (Andi Hanley edit)
  4. Jean-Michel Bertrand – Dream Reggae (Jura Soundsystem version)
  5. Womack & Womack – Babies
  6. Acos Coolkas – Free Flight
  7. Gratts feat Ange Nawasadio – Jour De Fete (Conrad Idjut dub)
  8. Franz Matthews & Local Suicide – Tutan Jamon (1000 Nights Vocal)
  9. Jerry Harrison – Rev It Up (inst)
  10. Material – Don’t Lose Control
  11. Pinky Perzelle – No Games feat Eda Eren
  12. Mehdi El-Aquil – Take Jam
  13. Crooked Man – Feeling You Feeling Me
  14. Hunters & Collectors – Talking to a Stranger (Lucre remix)
  15. Vendetta Palace – Pressure Time
  16. Konk – Your Life
  17. Tina Turner – Whole Lotta Love
