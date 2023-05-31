Raw Like Sushi: 2023-05-31

- Mehdi El-Aquil – Practice Elation
- The Bob Bath Band – Traces of Illusion
- P’Cock – Telephone Song (Andi Hanley edit)
- Jean-Michel Bertrand – Dream Reggae (Jura Soundsystem version)
- Womack & Womack – Babies
- Acos Coolkas – Free Flight
- Gratts feat Ange Nawasadio – Jour De Fete (Conrad Idjut dub)
- Franz Matthews & Local Suicide – Tutan Jamon (1000 Nights Vocal)
- Jerry Harrison – Rev It Up (inst)
- Material – Don’t Lose Control
- Pinky Perzelle – No Games feat Eda Eren
- Mehdi El-Aquil – Take Jam
- Crooked Man – Feeling You Feeling Me
- Hunters & Collectors – Talking to a Stranger (Lucre remix)
- Vendetta Palace – Pressure Time
- Konk – Your Life
- Tina Turner – Whole Lotta Love
Reader's opinions