Raw Like Sushi: 2023-05-24

May 24, 2023

  1. La Timpa – Deaf In Three Corners
  2. deem spencer – there was plenty time before us
  3. Clark – Lambent Rag
  4. Mura Masa & Tirzah – Today
  5. Babyfather – Meditation ft. Arca
  6. Theodore Moon – Seven Swords ft. Georgia Oatley
  7. Wu-Tang Clan – I Can’t Go To Sleep
  8. Earl Sweatshirt – Chum
  9. Hilltop Hoods – Breathe Restrung
  10. SO.Crates – Existential Lessons (feat. Tiana Khasi)
  11. Sampa The Great – Born To Be Blue
  12. Lex Amor – Mazza
  13. Little Simz – Two Worlds Apart
  14. Southpaw – The Best Kind Of Loving
  15. CocoRosie – Smokey Taboo
  16. Angel Bat Dawid – We Are Starzz
  17. fuglemen – rescuscitate
  18. Eyedea & Abilities – Powdered Water Too Part 1
  19. Eyedea & Abilities – Powdered Water Too Part 2
  20. Gravediggaz – 6 Feet Deep
