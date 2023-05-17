Raw Like Sushi: 2023-05-17

- The Bob Bath Band – Traces of Illusion
- King of the Town – Lord Have Mercy
- Paqua – Late Train (Idjut Boys wrong turn)
- Hidden Adenda – Channel
- Ray Lema – Danometer
- Whodammany – Baila Chica
- Jerry Williams – Easy On Yourself
- Cobby & Porky – We’d Like to Capture Your Mind
- John Tropea – Livin in the Jungle
- The Pilotwings – Trance En Aubrac
- Peter Tosh – Dubbing in Buk-In-Hamm
- JB Allstars – The AL Arm
- Kamtjaka – Kaviar
- NAOMB – Fluffy the Vampire
- Clifford White – Lifestream
- Beautiful People – Harmony
- Pointer Sisters – Hypnotised
