Raw Like Sushi: 2023-05-17

Written by on May 17, 2023

  1. The Bob Bath Band – Traces of Illusion
  2. King of the Town – Lord Have Mercy
  3. Paqua – Late Train (Idjut Boys wrong turn)
  4. Hidden Adenda – Channel
  5. Ray Lema – Danometer
  6. Whodammany – Baila Chica
  7. Jerry Williams – Easy On Yourself
  8. Cobby & Porky – We’d Like to Capture Your Mind
  9. John Tropea – Livin in the Jungle
  10. The Pilotwings – Trance En Aubrac
  11. Peter Tosh – Dubbing in Buk-In-Hamm
  12. JB Allstars – The AL Arm
  13. Kamtjaka – Kaviar
  14. NAOMB – Fluffy the Vampire
  15. Clifford White – Lifestream
  16. Beautiful People – Harmony
  17. Pointer Sisters – Hypnotised
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Live from Studio 3: 2023-05-17

Current track

Title

Artist