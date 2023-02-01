Raw Like Sushi: 2023-02-01
Written by Playlist Robot on February 1, 2023
- Winners – Ready for the Future
- GQ – Disco Nights
- Jeroboam – Freakshow
- Shakattack – Easier Said Than Done
- Dolette McDonald – (Xtra Special)
- World Premier – Share the Night
- green label – Set it Off
- Johnson Products – Johnson Jumping
- Angela – Gotta Little Love
- Steely Dan – Green Earings
- Skyy – Call Me
- Syrup – Sweat Shop
- Upfront – Infatuation
- Crown Heights Affair – I dont wanna Loose
- The Twins – Pretty Girls
- Rahaan – No Cure
- Midnight Runners – Bumpin
- Bunny Mack – Let Me Love You