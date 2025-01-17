Radioactive: 2025-01-17

  1. War Room – Twothousandandtwo
  2. West Thebarton – Victory Lap
  3. The Munch – Homelife
  4. Dead Mall – GASOLINE
  5. Benjamin Ingrosso – Better Days
  6. Ashton Fraser – Natalie Blue
  7. Logan Priest – Welcome To THe New World
  8. Divebar Youth – This One Is For You
  9. Siobhan Cotchin – The Truth Always Comes Out
  10. Little Green – Thank You For That
  11. The Stubbies – Sunday Scaries
  12. Duck Lake – Homesick
  13. Carla Lippis – Parasite
  14. Erin Buku – Ley Lines
  15. Jon Ann – Headspins
