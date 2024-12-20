Radioactive: 2024-12-20

Written by on December 20, 2024

  1. Wham! – Last Christmas
  2. Lady Gaga – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
  3. Laufey – Santa Baby
  4. Charmaine Jones, Gospo Collective & Jones Commentary – O Holy Night
  5. Pentatonic – God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
  6. Glee Cast – The Most Wonderful Day of The Year
  7. Glee Cast – Welcome Christmas
  8. Delta Goodrem – Grown Up Christmas List
  9. Sia – Candy Cane Lane
  10. Abbie Ferris – Santa Baby
  11. Lizzie Hosking – It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
  12. Lizzie Hosking – White Christmas
  13. Idina Menzel and Michael Buble – Baby It’s Cold Outside
  14. Dean Forever – You Brought Me This Christmas
  15. Le Devotee – Alone (This Christmas)
  16. Bromham – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Critical Mess: 2024-12-20

Current track

Title

Artist