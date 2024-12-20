Radioactive: 2024-12-20

- Wham! – Last Christmas
- Lady Gaga – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
- Laufey – Santa Baby
- Charmaine Jones, Gospo Collective & Jones Commentary – O Holy Night
- Pentatonic – God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
- Glee Cast – The Most Wonderful Day of The Year
- Glee Cast – Welcome Christmas
- Delta Goodrem – Grown Up Christmas List
- Sia – Candy Cane Lane
- Abbie Ferris – Santa Baby
- Lizzie Hosking – It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
- Lizzie Hosking – White Christmas
- Idina Menzel and Michael Buble – Baby It’s Cold Outside
- Dean Forever – You Brought Me This Christmas
- Le Devotee – Alone (This Christmas)
- Bromham – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
