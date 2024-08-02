Radioactive: 2024-08-02
Written by Playlist Robot on August 2, 2024
- The Vains – Strut
- Oscar The Wild – Hey
- Puree – Figure It Out
- ISHAN – Make Up Moves
- Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
- Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days
- Fleetwood Mac – Silver Springs
- Sia – California Dreaming
- Maisie B – Pull The Rug
- Teenage Joans and Between You And Me – 1800-PAINLESS
- Forever At Midnight – Meant To Be
- RENAÉ – the one before the one
- Bread Club – Come My Way
- LOLA – FAST LIFE
- Lizzie Hosking – Can’t Figure You Out