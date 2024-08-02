Radioactive: 2024-08-02

Written by on August 2, 2024

  1. The Vains – Strut
  2. Oscar The Wild – Hey
  3. Puree – Figure It Out
  4. ISHAN – Make Up Moves
  5. Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
  6. Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days
  7. Fleetwood Mac – Silver Springs
  8. Sia – California Dreaming
  9. Maisie B – Pull The Rug
  10. Teenage Joans and Between You And Me – 1800-PAINLESS
  11. Forever At Midnight – Meant To Be
  12. RENAÉ – the one before the one
  13. Bread Club – Come My Way
  14. LOLA – FAST LIFE
  15. Lizzie Hosking – Can’t Figure You Out
