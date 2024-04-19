Radioactive: 2024-04-19
Written by Playlist Robot on April 19, 2024
- Maisie – Sugar for Dinner
- Pastel – Cabo Player
- Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak – After Last Night
- Jack Rose – Sleep All Day
- CXLOE – Shapeshifter
- WALTA ft FELONY – 2 Truths 1 Lie
- Luke Million – The Cat Dance
- Wolf and Chain – Not Giving Up
- Colada Series – Nostalgia
- Teenage Joans – Something About Being Sixteen
- Late Night Lies – Fade Away
- Angus Kaftan – Pretty Pretty
- DICE – Quick To Judge
- Sons of Zoku – Be Nowhere Be Somewhere Here
- Mum Thinks Blue – Mr Nice Guy