Radioactive: 2024-03-01

Written by on March 1, 2024

  1. Tones and I – Bad Child
  2. Part Time Lover – London Gangster
  3. Puree – Other Hand
  4. Teddy Mars – Rad Heart
  5. Tushar – Peaches and Wine
  6. Nana’s Pie – Quick Fix Love
  7. Francesco Gabbani – Spazio Tempo
  8. Indiana – Endlessly
  9. Joan and The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time
  10. Bree Tranter – Within+Without
  11. Electric Fields – Nina
  12. Sons of Zoku – Hunters
  13. Arivian – Never Been To Paris
  14. Pest Control – Close Contact
  15. Mum Friends – Rails
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Critical Mess: 2024-03-01

Current track

Title

Artist