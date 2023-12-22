Radioactive: 2023-12-22
Written by Playlist Robot on December 22, 2023
- Sia – Candy Cane Lane
- Broham – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
- Broham – Little Drummer Boy
- Glee Cast – Welcome Christmas
- Abbie Ferris – Santa Baby
- Dean Misdale – Last Christmas
- Charmaine Jones – This Christmas
- Gang of Youths – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
- Delta Goodrem – Grown Up Christmas List
- Band Aid Chorus – DO They Know It’s Christmas
- Wham! – Last Christmas