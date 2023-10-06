Radioactive: 2023-10-06

  1. The Vains – Pussy Power
  2. George Alice – Hold On
  3. Mum Thinks Blue – Mr Nice Guy
  4. Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
  5. Loretta – Wish I Could Show You
  6. ISHAN – Someone Like Me
  7. Fanny Lumsden – Elastic Waistband
  8. Angus Kaftan – Sunrise Chasing
  9. SoSo – Mike Whitney
  10. Los Leo – The One
  11. The Lunar Society ft MICCI – Electric Blue
  12. Paul Marshman and Emily Fox – Silver Linings
  13. Troye Sivan – Got Me Started
  14. CHRISTOPHER – Waterfall
  15. Neon Tetra – So Far From Me
