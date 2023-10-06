Radioactive: 2023-10-06
Written by Playlist Robot on October 6, 2023
- The Vains – Pussy Power
- George Alice – Hold On
- Mum Thinks Blue – Mr Nice Guy
- Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
- Loretta – Wish I Could Show You
- ISHAN – Someone Like Me
- Fanny Lumsden – Elastic Waistband
- Angus Kaftan – Sunrise Chasing
- SoSo – Mike Whitney
- Los Leo – The One
- The Lunar Society ft MICCI – Electric Blue
- Paul Marshman and Emily Fox – Silver Linings
- Troye Sivan – Got Me Started
- CHRISTOPHER – Waterfall
- Neon Tetra – So Far From Me