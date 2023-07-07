Radioactive: 2023-07-07

Written by on July 7, 2023

  1. LOLA – Batshit
  2. Indy Stanton – Greek Tragedy
  3. Ella and Sienna – It’s Not You, It’s Me
  4. Geistare – Foolish
  5. Lisa Caruso – What If My Body Could Love Like You
  6. Alley Eley – Never Meant To Be
  7. edith – Bubble
  8. Hayley Kiyoko – Somewhere Between The Sand And The Stardust
  9. Workhorse – Desert
  10. Matt Ward and Taasha Coates – Two To Tango
  11. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Mansion
  12. Electric Fields – See Your Face
  13. Jen Lush – Icon
  14. Pink Duke – Denialism
