PS I Love You: 2025-05-07

Written by on May 7, 2025

  1. Stella Chiweshe – Gova Rine Mhanda / Mapiyemana
  2. Edith Piaf – L’Accordeoniste / Autumn Leaves
  3. Cannonball Adderley – Autumn Leaves
  4. Raven Black Knight – Holy Monastery
  5. Penny Dreadfuls – Do The Buttfuck
  6. tid.bit – Piece for Freya-Francezka 2 and 3
  7. Shakey – All The Swears / I am Single
  8. The Caterpillar Explosion – The Caterpillar Explosion
  9. Sunburners – Three D Radio City Rock
  10. Stu Spasm – Middle Distance
  11. Hydromedusa – Cups of Tea
  12. Sunburners – Three d Radio (country Roll)
  13. Alf – You’re The One Who’s Outta This World
  14. Malicious Xeno-Consciousness – Untitled
  15. OLEARY1599 – SONG 4 (RnR Teeth)
  16. Kоstа Т – пораньше
  17. part-time playboi – Babe
  18. OLEARY1599 – Song7 (Pyramins)
  19. part-time playboi – Diamond
  20. Kоstа Т – колок
  21. OLEARY1599 – SONG 10 (Dragula Jones)
  22. Malicious Xeno-Consciousness – Untitled
  23. The Kettering Vampires – Heroin
  24. Mama Terra – Chameleon
  25. Captain Beefheartand His Magic Band – Doctor Dark
  26. The Residents – Prelude / Metal Madness
  27. Nihilist Spasm Band – Oh Brian Dibb
  28. The Kettering Vampires – All Tomorrow’s Parties
  29. Ross Harvey – Replete
  30. Unknown Artist – Gelao Gupiaoqin (Guizhou) / Galao Canon Singing (Guizhou)
  31. camiidae – Snail
  32. Forest of Frogs – 🐸
  33. Unknown Artist – Hmoob Dongliang (Guizhou)
  34. M Ravichandra / Shoba Ramnath / S Ramnath – Sarojadhalanethri / Jagadhodharana / Thiruppukazh
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2025-05-06

Current track

Title

Artist