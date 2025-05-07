PS I Love You: 2025-05-07

- Stella Chiweshe – Gova Rine Mhanda / Mapiyemana
- Edith Piaf – L’Accordeoniste / Autumn Leaves
- Cannonball Adderley – Autumn Leaves
- Raven Black Knight – Holy Monastery
- Penny Dreadfuls – Do The Buttfuck
- tid.bit – Piece for Freya-Francezka 2 and 3
- Shakey – All The Swears / I am Single
- The Caterpillar Explosion – The Caterpillar Explosion
- Sunburners – Three D Radio City Rock
- Stu Spasm – Middle Distance
- Hydromedusa – Cups of Tea
- Sunburners – Three d Radio (country Roll)
- Alf – You’re The One Who’s Outta This World
- Malicious Xeno-Consciousness – Untitled
- OLEARY1599 – SONG 4 (RnR Teeth)
- Kоstа Т – пораньше
- part-time playboi – Babe
- OLEARY1599 – Song7 (Pyramins)
- part-time playboi – Diamond
- Kоstа Т – колок
- OLEARY1599 – SONG 10 (Dragula Jones)
- Malicious Xeno-Consciousness – Untitled
- The Kettering Vampires – Heroin
- Mama Terra – Chameleon
- Captain Beefheartand His Magic Band – Doctor Dark
- The Residents – Prelude / Metal Madness
- Nihilist Spasm Band – Oh Brian Dibb
- The Kettering Vampires – All Tomorrow’s Parties
- Ross Harvey – Replete
- Unknown Artist – Gelao Gupiaoqin (Guizhou) / Galao Canon Singing (Guizhou)
- camiidae – Snail
- Forest of Frogs – 🐸
- Unknown Artist – Hmoob Dongliang (Guizhou)
- M Ravichandra / Shoba Ramnath / S Ramnath – Sarojadhalanethri / Jagadhodharana / Thiruppukazh
