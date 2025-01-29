PS I Love You: 2025-01-29
Written by Playlist Robot on January 29, 2025
- Unknown Artist – Paul Pre-record
- Kashmere Stage Band – Thank you (extended album version)
- Bennie Maupin – Eternal Flame / Water Torture
- Un Drame Musical Instantané – Stomp
- The Residents – Beyond The Valley of A Day In The Life
- Renaldo And The Loaf – Honest Joe’s Indian Gets The Goat On The way To The Cowboys’ Conga
- Lady in the Radiator – In Heaven
- Sunburners – Death On A Butterfly
- Trash – No Room
- Apteria – Stick to Ya Role
- Miss Golly Gosh – Whore Heels