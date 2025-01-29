PS I Love You: 2025-01-29

Written by on January 29, 2025

  1. Unknown Artist – Paul Pre-record
  2. Kashmere Stage Band – Thank you (extended album version)
  3. Bennie Maupin – Eternal Flame / Water Torture
  4. Un Drame Musical Instantané – Stomp
  5. The Residents – Beyond The Valley of A Day In The Life
  6. Renaldo And The Loaf – Honest Joe’s Indian Gets The Goat On The way To The Cowboys’ Conga
  7. Lady in the Radiator – In Heaven
  8. Sunburners – Death On A Butterfly
  9. Trash – No Room
  10. Apteria – Stick to Ya Role
  11. Miss Golly Gosh – Whore Heels
