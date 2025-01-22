PS I Love You: 2025-01-22

  1. Round Robin Monopoly – Little People
  2. Iris Bell & Jive-ettes – Honky Games
  3. Blowfly – Sesame Street
  4. MX-80 Sound – O-Type
  5. Yello – Homer Hossa
  6. Gary Byrd – Soul Travelling
  7. Rudimentary Peni – Vampire State Building
  8. Alcatraz – Vampire State Building
  9. The Ramones – Rockaway Beach
  10. Blitzbombs – Friggin In The Riggin
  11. Hans Reichel – Bonobo Beach I
  12. Fred Frith – A Spit In The Ocean
  13. Philippe Bescombes – La Plage (The Beach)
  14. The Rita – Journey of the K-Verband (Throat Lure)
  15. Unknown Artist – Beluga Whale
  16. Flanders and Swann – The Seahorse
  17. The Maker of the Dead Travel Fast – Sea Heads
  18. Teho Teardo & Blixa Bargeld – Millions of Eels
  19. The Systematics – Suicide Beach
  20. Height/Dismay – Blood Pressure In The Sand
  21. The Rita – B
  22. Unknown Artist – Surf At Sunrise
  23. Pat Cross – Goldfish
  24. Sunburners – Attack of the Gulls
  25. Skin Diseases – The Devil’s Tongue
  26. Slave Ships of Despair – Slave Ships of Despair
  27. Venom P Stinger – Jaws II
  28. Cuddly Scamps – He Loves Cats
  29. Monarch! – We Arer The Music Makers
The Environment Show: 2025-01-21

