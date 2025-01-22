PS I Love You: 2025-01-22

- Round Robin Monopoly – Little People
- Iris Bell & Jive-ettes – Honky Games
- Blowfly – Sesame Street
- MX-80 Sound – O-Type
- Yello – Homer Hossa
- Gary Byrd – Soul Travelling
- Rudimentary Peni – Vampire State Building
- Alcatraz – Vampire State Building
- The Ramones – Rockaway Beach
- Blitzbombs – Friggin In The Riggin
- Hans Reichel – Bonobo Beach I
- Fred Frith – A Spit In The Ocean
- Philippe Bescombes – La Plage (The Beach)
- The Rita – Journey of the K-Verband (Throat Lure)
- Unknown Artist – Beluga Whale
- Flanders and Swann – The Seahorse
- The Maker of the Dead Travel Fast – Sea Heads
- Teho Teardo & Blixa Bargeld – Millions of Eels
- The Systematics – Suicide Beach
- Height/Dismay – Blood Pressure In The Sand
- The Rita – B
- Unknown Artist – Surf At Sunrise
- Pat Cross – Goldfish
- Sunburners – Attack of the Gulls
- Skin Diseases – The Devil’s Tongue
- Slave Ships of Despair – Slave Ships of Despair
- Venom P Stinger – Jaws II
- Cuddly Scamps – He Loves Cats
- Monarch! – We Arer The Music Makers
Reader's opinions