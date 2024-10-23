PS I Love You: 2024-10-23

Written by on October 23, 2024

  1. Third Ear Band – Devil Weed
  2. Billy Cobham – A funky kind of thing
  3. Larry Young – Turn off the lights
  4. Idris Muhammad – Power of soul
  5. Jon Hendricks – Naima
  6. Okko – Ganges delta
  7. Dom – Flotenmenschen
  8. Jacula – Long Black Magic Night
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2024-10-22

Current track

Title

Artist