PS I Love You: 2024-06-19

- The Foetus All Nude Revue – Bedrock
- Foetus Inc – Your Salvation / Free James Brown (So He Can Run Me Down)
- Modern Jazz Quartet – Pyramid
- Leather Moustache – Do You Like Your Nipples Sucked?
- Young MC – Fastest Rhyme / My Name Is Young
- Shock Value – Ah! Real Monsters / Nothing
- Straight Jacket Nation – Pap Music / Herdcore
- Bush Oysters – Egg Hole
- Real Fucking Idiots – R.F.I.
- Division – Prisons
- Mooseo – Fuck The Police (band) /Punk Percontohan
- Marc Almond – Gyp The Blood
- Coil – Second Son Syndrome / I Don’t Want To Be The One
- V.D – Undies
- Consumer Electronics – Black Cotton Wool
- Dylan Nyoukis – The Festering Lab / Polygamous Pond
- Unknown Artist – .
- Straightjacket Nation – Deadbeats / 2006
- Sunburners – .
- Dirty Three – IV-VI
- Living Room – A
- Brackish – Fecundity In Tension Live at Wreckers / Anoxic Event Ft Tristan Eyles
- Beach Boys – Don’t Hurt my Little Sister
- Unknown Artist – African American chain gang | work songs and spirituals (1929)
- Third Space – Pendant Group
- Zoltan Fecso – Liquid Talk
- Rob McDade – No Input Mixing
- . – .
- Hakobune – Kume
- Tren Brothers – Swing
- Mick Turner – Echidna
- Dirty Three – I-III
- Warren Ellis – Untitled
- Jim White – Long Assemblage
- Hakobune – Kodaicho
Reader's opinions