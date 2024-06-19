PS I Love You: 2024-06-19

Written by on June 19, 2024

  1. The Foetus All Nude Revue – Bedrock
  2. Foetus Inc – Your Salvation / Free James Brown (So He Can Run Me Down)
  3. Modern Jazz Quartet – Pyramid
  4. Leather Moustache – Do You Like Your Nipples Sucked?
  5. Young MC – Fastest Rhyme / My Name Is Young
  6. Shock Value – Ah! Real Monsters / Nothing
  7. Straight Jacket Nation – Pap Music / Herdcore
  8. Bush Oysters – Egg Hole
  9. Real Fucking Idiots – R.F.I.
  10. Division – Prisons
  11. Mooseo – Fuck The Police (band) /Punk Percontohan
  12. Marc Almond – Gyp The Blood
  13. Coil – Second Son Syndrome / I Don’t Want To Be The One
  14. V.D – Undies
  15. Consumer Electronics – Black Cotton Wool
  16. Dylan Nyoukis – The Festering Lab / Polygamous Pond
  17. Unknown Artist – .
  18. Straightjacket Nation – Deadbeats / 2006
  19. Sunburners – .
  20. Dirty Three – IV-VI
  21. Living Room – A
  22. Brackish – Fecundity In Tension Live at Wreckers / Anoxic Event Ft Tristan Eyles
  23. Beach Boys – Don’t Hurt my Little Sister
  24. Unknown Artist – African American chain gang | work songs and spirituals (1929)
  25. Third Space – Pendant Group
  26. Zoltan Fecso – Liquid Talk
  27. Rob McDade – No Input Mixing
  28. . – .
  29. Hakobune – Kume
  30. Tren Brothers – Swing
  31. Mick Turner – Echidna
  32. Dirty Three – I-III
  33. Warren Ellis – Untitled
  34. Jim White – Long Assemblage
  35. Hakobune – Kodaicho
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2024-06-18

Current track

Title

Artist