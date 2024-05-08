PS I Love You: 2024-05-08

- The Twenty Second Sect – UXB
- The Primevils – Valley Of Love
- Acid Drops with Martin Bland And Sue Severin – 99th Floor
- Divorse Horse – Woodpecker
- Eat-Man – Fuck Me Slowly
- Channels 3×4 – Plastic
- Dirty Junk – Hatchu
- Fitness Womxn – Easy
- Phil Man From Uranus – Marooned On Mercury
- Sailor Poon – She Farts Like A Motorcycle
- Badge Grabber – Lipstic On A Pig
- Cellular Chaos – Smothering Instinct
- Lubricated Goat – Bad Times
- Thinner Friends – Cop Soda
- Adam And The Blackout – Rock N Roll Manimal
