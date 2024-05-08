PS I Love You: 2024-05-08

Written by on May 8, 2024

  1. The Twenty Second Sect – UXB
  2. The Primevils – Valley Of Love
  3. Acid Drops with Martin Bland And Sue Severin – 99th Floor
  4. Divorse Horse – Woodpecker
  5. Eat-Man – Fuck Me Slowly
  6. Channels 3×4 – Plastic
  7. Dirty Junk – Hatchu
  8. Fitness Womxn – Easy
  9. Phil Man From Uranus – Marooned On Mercury
  10. Sailor Poon – She Farts Like A Motorcycle
  11. Badge Grabber – Lipstic On A Pig
  12. Cellular Chaos – Smothering Instinct
  13. Lubricated Goat – Bad Times
  14. Thinner Friends – Cop Soda
  15. Adam And The Blackout – Rock N Roll Manimal
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Mysterioso Show: 2024-05-07

Current track

Title

Artist